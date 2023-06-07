Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $464.15. 546,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,270. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.56 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

