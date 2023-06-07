Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Trading Up 5.9%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. 391,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,328,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

