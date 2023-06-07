Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 555,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,845. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

