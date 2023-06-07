Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,192 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Envestnet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Envestnet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

NYSE:ENV traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $749,325 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

