Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Stake Increased by Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,143 shares during the quarter. Enviva makes up about 25.7% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of Enviva worth $304,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Enviva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,985.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 227,000 shares of company stock worth $2,131,610 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVA traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 864,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

EVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

