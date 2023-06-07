EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,691 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

EOG stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.68. The stock had a trading volume of 306,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,362. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average of $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

