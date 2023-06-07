EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.16-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.80-10.20 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $356.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

