Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 656,948 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 656,948 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $35,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,042.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 100,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,066. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

