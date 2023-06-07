Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $51,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after buying an additional 772,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $165.78. 470,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,660. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average of $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

