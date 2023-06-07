Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,467,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,699 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.61% of NiSource worth $67,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NiSource by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NiSource by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NiSource by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 1.4 %

NI stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. 611,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,887. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.