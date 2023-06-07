Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 16,667 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.45. 700,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.46 and its 200-day moving average is $180.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

