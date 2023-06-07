Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,636 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $59,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 242,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 596.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 118,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 101,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

