Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654,119 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of Coterra Energy worth $40,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 1,723,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,383,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

