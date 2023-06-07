Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $33.99 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,355 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Boston Beer worth $33,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2,099.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Roth Capital raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.75.

SAM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.84. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

