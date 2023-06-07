Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $53.93 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,453 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of General Electric worth $53,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $106.39. 2,461,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,126,847. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $107.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

