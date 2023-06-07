Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $64.78 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 628.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,506 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.50% of NetApp worth $64,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.