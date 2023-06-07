Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

UNP stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.46. 676,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,345. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.