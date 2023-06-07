Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $56,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $500,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,858. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day moving average of $196.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.