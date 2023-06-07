EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EPR Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EPR Properties’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,027,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 903.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500,745 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.98%.
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
