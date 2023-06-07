Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Up 16.3%

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) shot up 16.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 729,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 925,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERAS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Erasca Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $421.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

Insider Activity at Erasca

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,568.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,296,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,961,253.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,568.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Erasca by 23.5% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,599 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Erasca by 48.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Erasca by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,710,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,461 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Erasca by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

