ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,494 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.81% of ESCO Technologies worth $18,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:ESE traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.