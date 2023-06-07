Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $21,377 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
