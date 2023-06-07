Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $21,377 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

