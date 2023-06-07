Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of Essential Utilities worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 552,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.