ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 198,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 94,375 shares.The stock last traded at $49.08 and had previously closed at $49.39.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,691.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
