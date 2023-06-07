Evan Berlin Sells 1,298 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) COO Evan Berlin sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $15,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 292,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan Berlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Evan Berlin sold 299 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $3,112.59.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. 153,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,927. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVCM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

