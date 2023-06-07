EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 4,383 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $51,631.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,774,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 3rd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,283 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $13,356.03.

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 153,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,927. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in EverCommerce by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

