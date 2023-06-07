EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 4,383 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $51,631.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,774,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,283 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $13,356.03.

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 153,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,927. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in EverCommerce by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

