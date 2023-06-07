Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Shares Up 0.9%

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €18.70 ($20.11) and last traded at €18.55 ($19.94). 716,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.38 ($19.76).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVK. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DZ Bank set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.70 ($19.03) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.36.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

