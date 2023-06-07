Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 9500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.48 million for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,653.80% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

