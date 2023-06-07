Exponent, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Exponent has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. Exponent has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

