Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

