FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

FDS stock opened at $397.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

