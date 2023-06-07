Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 156,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 108,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

