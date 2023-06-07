Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMNB. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $937,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,784 shares of company stock worth $645,358. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 504.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.