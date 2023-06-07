Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $975,686.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,494,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $42,354.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,533.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $975,686.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,494,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,988. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fastly by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fastly by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.



Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

