Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.86

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 44018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $625.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

