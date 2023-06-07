Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,955,000 after buying an additional 1,525,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,723,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,144,000 after buying an additional 2,118,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

