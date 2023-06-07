Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) Insider Ashley Pattison Purchases 150,000 Shares

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRBGet Rating) insider Ashley Pattison acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$12,750.00 ($8,443.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Firebird Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of manganese properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Oakover Manganese project that includes one granted exploration license and two exploration license applications covering an area of 360 square kilometers located in the Eastern Pilbara Region, Western Australia.

