First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,322 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,322 shares of company stock worth $297,118. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Busey by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

