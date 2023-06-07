First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,792,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235,870 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $511,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.92 on Wednesday, hitting $122.39. 25,501,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,515,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

