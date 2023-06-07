First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149.69 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,264 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $149,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $221.20. The company had a trading volume of 909,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average is $248.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

