First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $243.07 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Danaher worth $243,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $237.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,067. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average of $252.87.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.