First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 66,305 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $256,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

MCD stock traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $281.66. 1,175,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.49 and a 200-day moving average of $275.92. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $205.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

