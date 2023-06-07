First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,164 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Procter & Gamble worth $353,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.69. 2,281,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,229. The firm has a market cap of $341.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

