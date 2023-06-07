First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 110,562 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,562 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco QQQ worth $438,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.74. 37,091,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,299,938. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.91. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $357.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

