First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 47,901 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,901 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Devon Energy worth $234,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,761,000 after buying an additional 63,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Devon Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,491,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after buying an additional 180,302 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Devon Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,907,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

