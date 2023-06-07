First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 119,215 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 119,215 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $182,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,648,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $341,403,000 after buying an additional 1,202,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average is $202.91. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

