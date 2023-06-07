First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 402,118 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 402,118 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $160,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. 6,734,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,420,978. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.