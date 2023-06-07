First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.76

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.76 and last traded at $162.23, with a volume of 126674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.14.

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the third quarter worth $1,931,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the third quarter worth $278,000. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the third quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

