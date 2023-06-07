First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Position Lowered by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 22,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

