Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.21

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

